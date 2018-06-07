Uganda Cranes has slipped a massive 8 places as per the latest Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Rankings released on Wednesday, 7th June 2018.

FUFA Media

Uganda is now 82nd out of the 210 World footballing countries with 403 points.

The fall is attributed to the two recent losses away to Central African Republic and Niger where Sebastien Desabre’s men lost 1-0 and 2-1 respectively during the three nation tournament.

Consequently, Niger climbs by 6 places to 103rd with 323 points and Central African Republic jumps seven places to 108th with 303 points.

Regardless of the fall, Uganda remains the best ranked country in the CECAFA region.

Kenya fell by a slot to 112th with 291 points.

There is a one place drop for Sudan (128th), 13 place fall by Rwanda (136th), Tanzania drops three places to 139th and Burundi drops by two places to 148th.

South Sudan climbs one place to 156th (132 points).

Horn of Africa country Djibouti improves by one place to 197th with 32 points.

Eritrea and Somali each have a point, sharing the joint 206th last position alongside Turks & Caicos Islands, Anguilla, Bahamas and Tonga.

Africa’s best ranked country, Tunisia falls seven places to 21st on 910 points.

Meanwhile, Germany maintains the number one place with 1558 points, second placed Brazil has 1431 points.

Belgium, Portugal, Argentina, Switzerland, France, Poland, Chile and Spain complete the respective top ten footballing countries.

By and large, Azebaijan, who climbed by 21 places to 105th, are the best overall movers.

Guyana drops the most places (18) to 182nd with just 73 points.

The next rankings will be released on 19th July 2018.