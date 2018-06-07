KCCA Leopards 56-40 KIU Rangers

Tsaubah Stone

KCCA Leopards posted their third successive win in the National Basketball League following a largely impressive 56-40 victory over KIU Rangers on Wednesday.

Leopards (3-2) dropped their opening two games against contenders UCU Lady Canons and JKL Lady Dolphins but have since recorded three wins that started with a 58-55 edge of perennial title pretenders A1 Challenge.

Albert Aciko’s charges were made to sweat in the first quarter by the big and aggressive Rangers but prevailed 12-8 in the opening 10 minutes and 14-9 in the second quarter.

However, the strength in depth played in KCCA’s favour with last season’s league runners-up blowing the game away from Julius Lutwama’s charge with a 24-point outburst in the third quarter.

Rangers (3-2) won the last quarter 11-6 but all was nothing but done in the first three periods.

Martha Soigi, Cynthia Irankunda and Judith Nansobya scored 10 points apiece to pace Leopards while Phionah Apiyo, Mefia Masudi and Brenda Aujat scored 10, 9 and 8 points respectively for KIU.

Meanwhile, in the men’s game played, Charging Rhinos edged UPDF Tomahawks 65-61 behind Abel Omongin’s 16 points and 4 assists.