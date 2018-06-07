Nation Media

Kenyan assistant referee Range Marwa who was due to officiate at the FIFA World Cup in Russia is one of the many officials filmed by BBC taking bribes.

In a revelation that will shake the African game, under cover investigative journalist known as Anas Anas released a video showing how African officials including the Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi gifts in cash.

Marwa, a teacher by profession is said to have received $ 600 (Ugx. 2.3 million) from under cover journalists disguising as Ghana FA officials before an Africa Nations Championship (Chan) match.

In the video, Marwa says it’s not about the money but the friendship as he receives the dollars.

Think you for the gift but you know the most important is the friendship getting to know each other.

Marwa, who was part of a few referees at the World Cup in Brazil four years ago and will now miss an opportunity to officiate at Russia 2018 though reports say he had already pulled out due to his busy work schedule.

Ebrima Jallo of Gambia is also implicated in the video where he is allegedly given $ 500 prior to the Ghana versus Mali game.

The Gambian asserted while receiving the money that it happens everywhere.

“The way you do it, it is happening everywhere,” he says in the video. I told him (not clearly known) in the morning,” he adds.

It’s not a matter of bribery or the way I will take it. Trying to bribe or bribe the referees, it’s not important. Whats important there is the relationship.

According to rules of FIFA, it’s not right for the referee or officials involved with the game to take cash gifts.

Meanwhile, the big fish is arguably Nyantakyi who was given $ 65,000 as a token of appreciation for meeting ‘officials’ who were meant to bring on table a sponsorship deal.

He is filmed putting the dollars in a small bag as officials says its just a gift for shopping.