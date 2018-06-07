KNOW YOUR STARS: Meet the 16 year old Ugandan midfielder shinning in the U.S

Lake Grove New field

The name Kanagwa sounds aloud for many residents in Entebbe Division B.

Kanagwa is that steep hill above Basudde rise, named after a senior citizen Erisa Kanagwa Akiiki (now deceased) as you climb towards Entebbe State House from the Kiwafu side.

Jonathan “Gava Weele” Kanagwa is one of the siblings in the big extended family of 23 children.

Kanagwa junior was born to the late Erisa Kanagwa Akiiki and Monica Wekyali 16 years ago in the Lake Victoria peninsular confine of Entebbe Municipality, Uganda.

The hard working defensive midfielder left his home country for the United States of America (USA) just a year ago on a scholarship as he plays football as well.

In 2017, Kanagwa was spotted by America based football coach Frank Stagnitta at the dusty and barren Kiwafu play ground in Entebbe.

Stagnitta became interested in his playing style before he helped the youngster process his travel documentations before they materialized and he departed.

He narrates the journey;

It was like any other ordinary day when we were playing a friendly match against Katale at the Kiwafu play ground in Entebbe. A white man (Frank Stagnitta) who was watching the game was interested in the way I was playing. After the friendly match, he asked me if I would love to join them in the US and offer me a scholarship. Who would reject such an opportunity?

The 16 year old is now a Grade 10 student at Savior New American School in New York City as he also features at Lake Grove New field United Football Club, one of the clubs in the Eastern New York State League, Region 1.

Previously, he had been a student at Boston High School, Mpala before switching allegiance for greener pastures.

He shares his experience with the switch from Uganda to America;

I am getting used to everything in the U.S. I have settled in quite well. When I had just left last year, I lost my father. I had to return home for burial. It was a difficult moment for me and the family members. For the life in the U.S, I am getting used to the food, weather, I have made friends and I enjoy the game when playing with my team.

Kanagwa’s dreams:

Like many sportsmen, footballers in particular, Kanagwa harbours big dreams.

He wishes to play for Uganda underage teams, the senior team, play in the Major League Soccer league and at one moment play professional football in Spain.

Like wonder therefore, two of his international role models Xavi Hernandez and Sergio Busquets are Spanish with the third, Lionel Messi, a darling at the reigning Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona.

Locally, he admires Uganda Cranes anchormen Aucho Khalid and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda.

To achieve his dreams and the follow the bold foot marks for many of his role models, Kanagwa has to keep focused with hard work, commitment and determination.

Profile: