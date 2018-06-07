Saturday, June 9

Uganda Cup Final

KCCA FC vs. Vipers SC – Emokori Playground, 4:00 pm

John Batanudde

KCCA Mike Mutebi has silently attacked Vipers midfielder Taddeo Lwanga ahead of the crucial Stanbic Uganda Cup final due to Saturday.

In a pre-match press briefing held at Fufa House on Thursday, Mutebi who was bitter with Lwanga’s tackling in the 3-2 defeat at Kitende says he expects nothing of sort.

“It’s a meeting of arguably the best two teams in the land,” said Mutebi. “Hopefully, the players come to the foe and play well so that they advertise Ugandan football very well,” he added.

Let what happens on the pitch be about football. The footballing tackles and not Kungfu like last time. I don’t hope it will happen anyway.

Lwanga was a thorn in the flesh of KCCA attackers in the Kitende match and Mutebi described his tackles as ‘wrestling’ not football tackles insisting it was the reason he withdrew Allan Okello.

Meanwhile, a loss will mean the Kasasiro, for the first time in three years since Mutebi took over to finish a season without a trophy but Mutebi doesn’t think it will be a bad campaign.

We may not have won the league, possibly we may not win the Uganda Cup but that doesn’t mean the season has been bad. Not at all.

Mutebi adds that finishing second and qualifying for the group stages of the Caf Champions League group stages is already good enough for his young side but admits the team has a responsibility to win.

But we have the responsibility to try and see that we defend the Uganda Cup.

KCCA last went trophy-less in the 2014/15 season when Vipers won the league and SC Villa lifted the Cup at the expense of the Kasasiro in the finals.