© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2018 National Rugby Sevens Series get underway on Saturday, June 9.

Record winners Heathens will host the opening round of the National Sevens circuit at Kyadondo Rugby Club but national team players will not lace up for their respective clubs as the World Cup nears.

This year’s edition will see teams engaging in more action, with two more stops added to the series.

Kyadondo will host two legs with Heathens and Buffaloes hosting on June 9 and June 30 respectively.

Dam Waters in Jinja will host the second leg on June 23 before action heads west to Mbarara for the first time on July 14.

This year, Legends will host three legs with Rhinos handed an event of their own to add to the usual Rujumba Sevens (Black Pirates) and Kitaka Sevens (Kobs).

The three-month circuit will climax with the Floodlights Sevens at Kyadondo on September 1.

Kyadondo (Heathens) Sevens Pools

Pool A: Kobs, Rhinos, Warriors and Sevens Academy

Pool B: Heathens, Rams, Mongers and Stallions

Pool C: Buffaloes, Pirates, Hippos and Impis

2018 National Sevens Series Calendar

June 9: Kyadondo (Heathens)

June 16: Kabale, Kigezi 7s (Invitational)

June 23: Dam Waters Jinja (Jinja Hippos)

June 30: Kyadondo (Toyota Buffaloes)

July 14: Mbarara Sevens

July 21: Legends (Black Pirates, Rujumba 7s)

July 28: Legends (Rhinos)

August 25: Legends (Kobs, Edward Kitaka Memorial 7s)

September 1: Kyadondo (Floodlights 7s)

September 8: Bantwala 7s (Invitational)

Past National Sevens Winners