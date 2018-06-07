Uganda’s Fixtures (EAT)

Saturday, June 9: vs. Russia – 11:30 am

Saturday, June 9: vs. Iran – 1:00 pm

Monday, June 11: vs. USA – 11:50 am

Monday, June 11: vs. Andora – 2:30 pm

In 2014, Uganda played at their first ever FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Russia. Claire Lamunu, Judith Nansobya, Becky Nassiwa and Winnie Anyago made Uganda’s team that made an impressive debut, bowing out at the Round of 16 to eventual fourth place finishers Czech Republic.

Fast forward to 2018, Uganda will be making another appearance at the global showpiece that gets underway on Friday, June 8 in Manila, Philippines.

Lamunu the only returning player from the 2014 edition is joined by Uganda’s top ranked 3×3 player Jamilah Nansikombi, Ritah Imanishimwe and Sarah Ageno.

The Basketball Player of the Season in Portugal who turns out for Boa Viagem habours a quiet optimism.

“This is very big for us as Uganda. We are representing the entire African continent. It is a very big platform for us and gives us a chance to become a powerhouse when it comes to 3×3 basketball. It is a big opportunity not just for us as players but also as a country,” Lamunu told FIBA.

Uganda was drawn in a tough Group C with defending champions Russia, two-time winners USA, Iran and Andorra, a side they beat in 2014.

Team Uganda will play their opening two group games on Saturday against Russia and Iran before completing the group games on Monday against USA and Andora.

The Ugandan contingent in Philippines also has Ambrose Tashobya (FUBA President) and Hamza Nyambogo (FUBA 3×3 Coordinator).