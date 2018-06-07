Uganda Cup final 2018: KCCA manager Mutebi tips Okello to shine against Vipers

Uganda Cup Final 2018:

Saturday, 9th June

Vipers Vs KCCA

*At the Emokori play ground, Bukedea (3:30 PM)

Cup finals in most cases are determined by the slightest details.

The victor also does something special to win. There is also that magical moment of the game that swings the final tiding of the game.

As Vipers take on the reigning champions, Kampala Capital City Authority, the KCCA manager Mike Mutebi believes they have the impetus to triumph and successfully defend the championship.

Addressing the media during the official pre-match meeting at FUFA House on Wednesday, Mutebi expects an exciting game in Bukedea.

Quoted by the FUFA website, Mutebi stated;

We have prepared well and I am glad to see arguably the best teams in the Final. The boys know each other very well and they are the best players in the Country right now. They have been close as you saw in the league.

Missing and Returning players:

Mutebi also talked about the players who will be missing in action because of different problems, say injury or otherwise.

Left back Mustafa Kizza has been ruled out with injury and there is a big possibility that striker Derrick Nsibambi will not play since he has already signed for Egyptian side. But, the good news is that Julius Poloto is back and temperamental striker Muhammed who missed the semi-final against Synergy.

We have returned some of our players who were injured. Poloto is back but unfortunately Kizza is out. The rest of the team players are fine. We are missing our striker Derrick Nsibambi but it is not going to affect our team because we are not a collection of Galacticals (stars), we don’t have special players except Allan Okello. We have Shaban Muhammad whose contribution through out the league has been very good. The game will have special players in Bukedea, this time Allan Okello will not be substituted. Let’s forget about what happened in Kitende during the league. Okello will be in Bukedea to play the final

At the same press conference, Vipers head coach Miguel Da Costa promised a blend of attacking football.

You all know very well how we played against KCCA FC-twice in the league this season. We have done a lot to prepare for them in the Final and it is going to be a tight match between the best two teams in the Country right now’ ‘We have one game left in this competition and that is the final on Saturday. I will not tell you my tactics but i can tell you, we shall are going to play attacking football

FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga will officiate game at the Emokori play ground.

Officials:

Center Referee: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Brian Miiro Nsubuga Assistant Referee 1 : Musa Balikowa Ngobi

: Musa Balikowa Ngobi Assistant Referee 2: Lee Okello

Lee Okello Fourth Official : Mashood Ssali

: Mashood Ssali Referees’ Assessor: Amin Bbossa Nkono

Amin Bbossa Nkono Match Commissioner: Ronnie Kalema

Cash Prizes (Shs 90M total kitty):