Uganda Cup Final: Referee Brian Nsubuga to handle KCCA vs. Vipers

Saturday, June 9

Uganda Cup Final

KCCA FC vs. Vipers SC – Emokori Playground, 4:00 pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has appointed FIFA referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga to handle the 2018 Uganda Cup final.

The final scheduled for Saturday, June 9 at Emokori playground in Bukedea District will see domestic-double chasing Vipers Sports Club battle cup holders KCCA FC.

Nsubuga will be the centre referee for the mouth watering clash. He will be assisted by Musa Balikoowa and Lee Okello with Mashood Ssali as the fourth official.

Amin Bossa will be the referees assessor while Ronnie Kalema is the match commissioner.

The Kasasiro target equaling Express’ record of ten cups while the Venons are chasing their first ever domestic double having sealed the league title a couple of weeks ago.

To reach the final, Vipers dumped SC Villa 1-0 (on aggregate) through Brian Nkuubi’s controversial free-kick at Kitende while KCCA ripped Synergy apart with a 10-0 aggregate score.

The Cup winners will take home Shs.30m while the runners up will walk away with Shs.20m.