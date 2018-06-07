Walusimbi’s Gor Mahia Football Club set to launch own Radio station

Reigning Kenya Premier League champions, Gor Mahia Football Club will in August 2018 launch their own radio station.

Gor Mahia

According to the general secretary of this historic club, Ben Omondi, which is home to Uganda Cranes left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi is in advanced talks with a Manyatta sports Association in Western city of Kisumu.

Talks are at an advanced stage as the new station may hit the airwaves as soon as August 2018. Gor Mahia is in the process of setting up their own Radio station.

Omondi confessed that talks are at an advanced stage as the new station may hit the airwaves as soon as August 2018.

As quoted by goal.com, Omondi confirms;

We are exploring partnership with Manyatta Sports Association to set up Gor Mahia Community Radio whose frequency will serve Kisumu County then later expanded to other parts of the country

He did not hint on whether the new station will be a commercial one to generate revenue for the club.

Gor Mahia entirely relies on sponsors, sale of merchandise and hand outs from well-wishers to fund the activities of the club.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia is set to play at the 2018 CECAFA club championships where they are drawn in group B alongside Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Lydia Ludic (Burundi) and Djibouti’s Ports.