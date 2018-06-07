Wing back Okello signs for Australian Whittlesea Ranges F.C

Whittlesea Ranges F.C

Ugandan youngster Godfrey “Godzinho Sosa” Okello signed a short term contract with Australian National Premier League Division two side, Whittlesea Ranges Football Club.

Okello, 21, put pen to paper on Tuesday, 6th June 2018 from National Premier League 1 outfit Dandenong Thunder Sports Club.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports moments after signing the employment contract and the other binding documentations, Okello explained the switch;

I have been out with an injured ankle for a long time. I had to transfer to a club where I am assured of game time as I regain my full fitness. I will play for Whittlesea Ranges FC for only 16 games. I am happy to join this wonderful football family.

When Okello left Uganda 14 years ago aged seven years in 2004, he was engaged with a number of football academies.

He impressed before being taken up by Whittlesea Zebra, aged 10 years.

Okello is comfortable at most defensive positions but best suited at the wing back.

He has since turned out for Whittlesea Zebras, Queensland based Bayside United, Bayswater City Sports Club and lately Dandenong Thunder Sports Club.

Whittlesea Ranges F.C

Born in Bweyale, Masindi (Western Uganda), Okello harbours quite big ambitions beyond his age;

I am going to start helping Refugees in Uganda with football equipment by donating it to them. I will also organise a tournament for the youth as I empower and inspire them about chasing their dreams. This is all done to give them hope that there’s people out there that care about them. My main goal is just to provide as many football equipment such as playing boots, Jerseys, cones, whistles, shin pads and any other equipment necessary.

Okello can now smile again after a long lay off on the sidelines with a troublesome ankle.

Whittlesea Ranges F.C

Profile: