Fort Portal Rally: The turn of the championship race

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2018 Fort Portal Rally proved to be an enthralling, convincing and yet a dismay event. Very much so, the fourth round left mixed feelings among several drivers.

The competition, stages, absence of championship leader Jas Mangat in Fort Portal may all have had an impact on this year’s championship round.

Kawowo Sports reviews Fort Portal Rally and it’s impact on the championship.

The stages

Apart from Bukuuku Stage that made a return from 2015. Rwenzori, Amabeere Nganyinamwiru and Mpanga were all run last year; but this time with slight changes.

For the usual participants like Ronald Sebuguzi, Duncan Mubiru, Hassan Alwi and several others, there was nothing new having been part of the event for the last three years.

Having previously encountered smooth and super fast stages in Masaka Rally, the stages in Fort Portal served the opposite with rough and narrow tracks in places.

Besides Amabeere (22.99km), the characteristics of the other stages provided for a fair challenge but also pleasurable to drive.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

The absence of Jas Mangat

It has become Jas Mangat’s trend to either win or retire from an event. It has proved to be easy for him to win once he shows up.

His absence therefore meant the competition would be stiffened with another name to be added to the championship round winners this season.

But most of all, Mangat’s absence benefited several crews that managed to close in on the points.

Second placed Unisan Bakunda now lies six points behind. Unfortunately, for the first time this season, he finished outside the top four and not utilising the opportunity that would have handed him a lead on the championship.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kepher Walubi and Susan Muwonge also narrowed the gap. Fort Portal winner Ronald Sebuguzi managed to leap from eleventh to fifth place; fifty points behind.

The Contest

The competing crews showed strong intent for the win with Duncan Mubiru taking an early lead on day one. That didn’t last long as Sebuguzi carried the advantage into day two.

Omar Mayanja entered the mix by dominating the final day with four stage wins. That threatened Sebuguzi’s lead into the ultimate stage. A roll all but ended what had been an imperious charge for the win.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kepher Walubi was equally upto the task securing second place with an impressive drive in the final stages. His battle with Susan Muwonge would be decided in the last kilometres. Kepher edging out the 2011 champion Susan who would settle for third place.

Whereas the Clubman Rally Championship (CRC) did not register any finishers, Edwin Kalule won the two-wheel drive category to further extended his championship lead to 30 points.

Up in flames

The 2018 Fort Portal Rally will not only be remembered for the thrilling actions, but also for the bad scenario that will rip off a crew from rally activities.

Yusuf Bukenya and co-driver Frank Serugo had a big blow when their Evo 9 bursted into flames beyond repair in the early stage on Sunday.

The incident was a big scare for both the fans and crews.

The Championship race

After winning in Fort Portal rally, Ronald Sebuguzi bounced back into the fray for the championship while Susan Muwonge, Kepher Walubi and Unisan Bakunda consolidated their positions in the top five.

With fifty points separating leader Mangat from fifth placed Sebuguzi, you would say there is very little between the drivers at the top.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Bakunda is an evident underdog with serious intent on the championship. But with his Mitsubishi EvoIV, he will have to dangle on the limits in the remaining rounds.

On the other hand, Walubi has finished on the podium twice ahead of Bakunda. And it isn’t just that he has a superior car, but his pace and consistency has made a big statement this season.

With a maximum score of 140 points for Pearl rally, whoever takes first or second among the top five drivers will be set up for an easier end of season scramble for points.

However, if the crews like Omar Mayanja, Duncan Mubiru, Hassan Alwi manage to get the top three positions in Pearl, the championship remains close going into the penultimate round.

The Pearl of Africa Rally will mark the fifth round of the NRC scheduled for 20-22nd July.

Top NRC Drivers’ Standings

1. Jas Mangat 200 points

2. Unisan Bakunda 194

3. Kepher Walubi 180

4. Susan Muwonge 170

5. Ronald Sebuguzi 150

6. Christakis Fitidis 140

7. Dr. Ashiraf Ahmed 115

= Fred Wampamba 115

9. Ponsiano Lwakataka 95

10. Duncan Mubiru 75

11. Omar Mayanja 60

= Godfrey Aine 60

13. Hassan Alwi 50