Fortebet rewards customers with 50million

Fortebet, Uganda’s biggest betting company has unleashed a mega World Cup (WC) bonanza to its customers.

The gifts dripping Fortebet has this time given back to its customers a record 50 million during the one month period of the Russia WC.

According to Fortebet’s Media Manager, John Nanyumba, everyone qualifies to get this money. “We have decided to give back to our clients because we value them so much. We believed that there is no best way to celebrate this world biggest football tournament other than giving back to our customer,” said Nanyumba. He added that, “The procedures are very simple, just place a bet/bets totalling to atleast shillings 5000 everyday right from 14th June to Sunday 15th July 2018 and get a share of 50.000.000 VIP points.”

Nanyumba noted that everyone who will place any number of bets every day with a total amount of 5.000 UGX per day will share equally the jackpot of 50,000,000 VIP points. However, apart from the above condition, one also has to only place tickets online and it doesn´t matter whether the ticket won or lost. “You must however note that the amount of placed tickets per day has to be at least 5,000 UGX to stay in the competition. You don´t have an online account yet? Register right here, right now at our center. More competition rulescan be found at www.fortebet.ug”. During the same period, Fortebet will also give to its customers a number of gifts at its various branches across the country.

However, apart from the above condition, one also has to only place tickets online and it doesn´t matter whether the ticket won or lost. “You must however note that the amount of placed tickets per day has to be at least 5,000 UGX to stay in the competition. You don´t have an online account yet? Register right here, right now at our center. More competition rules can be found at www.fortebet.ug