FUFA Women Cup 2018: Holders Olila face acidic test away to UCU Lady Cardinals

2018 FUFA Women Cup:

Semi-finals (13th & 14th June 2018)

UCU Lady Cardinals vs Olila Women – UCU Sports Complex, Mukono

Muteesa I Royal University vs She Corporates – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The reigning champions of the FUFA Women Cup, Olila women football club will face a star studded UCU Lady Cardinals outfit in one of the two semi-final matches.

The other semi-final match pitted Muteesa 1 Royal University against She Corporates.

Olila, who won in the 2017 edition have an uphill task of defending the championship against a side that has under achieved both in the league and cup competitions.

From the two league performances this season, Olila has the advantage having won 1-0 in Mukono and a goal-less stalemate in the reverse fixture away in Soroti.

The game will be a repeat of last season’s semi-finals with Olila winning 2-1 on post-match penalties after normal time had ended 2 all.

During the quarter final, UCU condemned Western United 4-0 in Mukono and Olila ejected Bugiri Town View by the same score line.

Muteesa 1 Royal University hosts She Corporates at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium in Kabowa during the second semi final match.

For starters, She Corporate eliminated the record four time FUFA Women Elite league winners, Kawempe Muslim via a tense penalty shoot-out.

Mutesa I Royal University had eliminated Uganda Martyrs Rubaga 1-0 with Elizabeth Nakigozi scoring the decisive goal.

This year’s final has been already fixed for Saturday 23rd June 2018 in Busenyi District.

During the first edition of the FUFA Women cup, Olila overcame Gafford Ladies 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 full-time draw at the Madibira grounds in Busia district.