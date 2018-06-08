Holders Olila High draw UCU in FUFA Women’s Cup semis

2018 FUFA Women’s Cup | Semifinal Fixtures

UCU Lady Cardinals Vs Olila High School – Mukono

Muteesa I Royal University Vs She Corporate – Wankulukuku

FUFA

There will be renewal of acquaintances when Olila High School takes on UCU Lady Cardinals in the semifinal of the 2018 FUFA Women’s Cup.

The two institutional sides will face off at Uganda Christian University, Mukono in pursuit of the only remaining silverware this season following the draws conducted on Thursday at FUFA House, Mengo.

The Lady Cardinals will not only be seeking to reach the final after a disappointing run in the league but also revenge against a side they have not beaten in the last three meetings.

Olila High dumped UCU out of the cup at the same stage last year via a penalty shootout following a after a two-all draw in regulation time. This term, the Soroti based side picked four points off Cardinals the two FUFA Women Elite League games.

Meanwhile, the other semifinal fixture will be between Muteesa I Royal University and She Corporate at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

The semifinal matches will be played on June 13 and 14 with the final is scheduled for June 23 in Bushenyi.