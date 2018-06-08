KCCA’s Sadam warns Vipers ahead of Uganda Cup finale

Uganda Cup final 2018 (Saturday, 9th June):
- Vipers Vs KCCA – Emokori play-ground, Bukedea (3:30 PM)
Fees: 5000/= (Ordinary) & 20,000/= (VIP)
Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club midfielder Sadam Ibrahim Juma has warned Vipers ahead of the Uganda Cup final slated on Saturday at the Emokori play ground in Bukedea.
In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Sadam terms the final as a match of a life time.
This is a match of life time. We are set to face Vipers because we know if we win, it will be consolation for losing the premier league. All the players are well aware of the demands for this match.
Sadam recently scored a stunning goal against record African champions, Al Ahly during their 2-0 win in the CAF Champions league at Mandela National Stadium.
He has the confidence that they (KCCA) have a slight advantage over Vipers coming to the match.
Finals are finals and every team gives their best. We are ready to give 101 percent because this a big match and important for us. We have a slight edge against Vipers if you look at our team.
Sadam is expected to be partnered with Isaac Kirabira and Julius Poloto in the middle of the pack against Moses Waiswa, Brian Nkuubi and company.
KCCA is seeking for their 7th Uganda Cup title as Vipers who last won in 2015 is eyeing their second ever Uganda Cup success.
How the two clubs progressed:
KCCA:
- Round of 64: Mbarara FC 0-4 KCCA (Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara)
- Round of 32: Simba 1-2 KCCA (Kabanyolo research play ground)
- Round of 16: Soana 2 (3) – 2 (4) KCCA (Kavumba)
- Quarter-final: Kitara 0-1 KCCA (Boma play-ground, Hoima)
Semi-final:
- 1st Leg: Synergy 0-1 KCCA (Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka)
- 2nd Leg: KCCA 8-0 Synergy (Lugogo)
VIPERS:
- Round of 64: Bronken 1-3 Vipers (Kasese)
- Round of 32: Vipers 3-1 Police (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)
- Round of 16: Kira 0-1 Vipers (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)
- Quarter-final: Kansai Plascon 0-1 Vipers (Naro Ntawo)
Semi-final:
- 1st Leg: SC Villa Jogoo 0-0 Vipers (Wankulukuku)
- 2nd Leg: Vipers 1-0 SC Villa Jogoo (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)
Officials:
- Center Referee: Brian Miiro Nsubuga
- Assistant Referee 1: Musa Balikoowa Ngobi
- Assistant Referee 2: Lee Okello
- Fourth Official: Mashood Ssali
- Referees’ Assessor: Amin Bbossa Nkono
- Match Commissioner: Ronnie Kalema
Cash Prizes (Shs 90M total kitty):
- Winners: 30M
- Runners up: 20M
- Semi-finalists: 10M each team
- Quarter finalists: 5M each team
Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971:
1971 –Coffee F.C
1972-1975-Not Held
1976- Gangama F.C
1977- Simba F.C
1978 – Nsambya F.C
1979 – KCC F.C
1980 – KCC F.C
1981 – Coffee F.C
1982 – KCC F.C
1983 – SC Villa
1984 – KCC F.C
1985 – Express F.C
1986 – SC Villa
1987 – KCC F.C
1988 – SC Villa
1989 – SC Villa
1990 – KCC F.C
1991 – Express F.C
1992 – Express F.C
1993 – KCC F.C
1994 – Express F.C
1995 – Express F.C
1996 – UEB S.C
1997 – Express F.C
1998 – SC Villa
1999 – Mbale Heroes S.C
2000 – SC Villa
2001 – Express F.C
2002 – SC Villa
2003 – Express F.C
2004 – KCC F.C
2005 – URA F.C
2006 – Express F.C
2007 – Express F.C
2007/8 – Victors S.C
2008/9 – SC Villa
2009/10 – Victors S.C
2010/11 – Simba S.C
2011/12 – URA F.C
2013/2013 – Sports Club Victoria University
2013/2014 – URA F.C
2014/15 – SC Villa
2015/16 – Vipers Sports Club
2016/17 – KCCA
2017/18 – ???