KCCA’s Sadam warns Vipers ahead of Uganda Cup finale

Uganda Cup final 2018 (Saturday, 9th June):

Vipers Vs KCCA – Emokori play-ground, Bukedea (3:30 PM)

Fees: 5000/= (Ordinary) & 20,000/= (VIP)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club midfielder Sadam Ibrahim Juma has warned Vipers ahead of the Uganda Cup final slated on Saturday at the Emokori play ground in Bukedea.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Sadam terms the final as a match of a life time.

This is a match of life time. We are set to face Vipers because we know if we win, it will be consolation for losing the premier league. All the players are well aware of the demands for this match.

Sadam recently scored a stunning goal against record African champions, Al Ahly during their 2-0 win in the CAF Champions league at Mandela National Stadium.

He has the confidence that they (KCCA) have a slight advantage over Vipers coming to the match.

Finals are finals and every team gives their best. We are ready to give 101 percent because this a big match and important for us. We have a slight edge against Vipers if you look at our team.

Sadam is expected to be partnered with Isaac Kirabira and Julius Poloto in the middle of the pack against Moses Waiswa, Brian Nkuubi and company.

KCCA is seeking for their 7th Uganda Cup title as Vipers who last won in 2015 is eyeing their second ever Uganda Cup success.

How the two clubs progressed:

KCCA:

Round of 64 : Mbarara FC 0-4 KCCA (Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara)

: Mbarara FC KCCA (Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara) Round of 32 : Simba 1-2 KCCA (Kabanyolo research play ground)

: Simba KCCA (Kabanyolo research play ground) Round of 16 : Soana 2 (3) – 2 (4) KCCA (Kavumba)

: Soana KCCA (Kavumba) Quarter-final: Kitara 0-1 KCCA (Boma play-ground, Hoima)

Semi-final:

1st Leg : Synergy 0-1 KCCA (Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka)

: Synergy KCCA (Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka) 2nd Leg: KCCA 8-0 Synergy (Lugogo)

VIPERS:

Round of 64 : Bronken 1-3 Vipers (Kasese)

: Bronken Vipers (Kasese) Round of 32 : Vipers 3-1 Police (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)

: Vipers Police (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende) Round of 16 : Kira 0-1 Vipers (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)

: Kira Vipers (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende) Quarter-final: Kansai Plascon 0-1 Vipers (Naro Ntawo)

Semi-final:

1st Leg: SC Villa Jogoo 0-0 Vipers (Wankulukuku)

SC Villa Jogoo Vipers (Wankulukuku) 2nd Leg: Vipers 1-0 SC Villa Jogoo (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)

Officials:

Center Referee : Brian Miiro Nsubuga

: Brian Miiro Nsubuga Assistant Referee 1 : Musa Balikoowa Ngobi

: Musa Balikoowa Ngobi Assistant Referee 2 : Lee Okello

: Lee Okello Fourth Official : Mashood Ssali

: Mashood Ssali Referees’ Assessor : Amin Bbossa Nkono

: Amin Bbossa Nkono Match Commissioner: Ronnie Kalema

Cash Prizes (Shs 90M total kitty):

Winners: 30M

30M Runners up : 20M

: 20M Semi-finalists : 10M each team

: 10M each team Quarter finalists: 5M each team

Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971:

1971 –Coffee F.C

1972-1975-Not Held

1976- Gangama F.C

1977- Simba F.C

1978 – Nsambya F.C

1979 – KCC F.C

1980 – KCC F.C

1981 – Coffee F.C

1982 – KCC F.C

1983 – SC Villa

1984 – KCC F.C

1985 – Express F.C

1986 – SC Villa

1987 – KCC F.C

1988 – SC Villa

1989 – SC Villa

1990 – KCC F.C

1991 – Express F.C

1992 – Express F.C

1993 – KCC F.C

1994 – Express F.C

1995 – Express F.C

1996 – UEB S.C

1997 – Express F.C

1998 – SC Villa

1999 – Mbale Heroes S.C

2000 – SC Villa

2001 – Express F.C

2002 – SC Villa

2003 – Express F.C

2004 – KCC F.C

2005 – URA F.C

2006 – Express F.C

2007 – Express F.C

2007/8 – Victors S.C

2008/9 – SC Villa

2009/10 – Victors S.C

2010/11 – Simba S.C

2011/12 – URA F.C

2013/2013 – Sports Club Victoria University

2013/2014 – URA F.C

2014/15 – SC Villa

2015/16 – Vipers Sports Club

2016/17 – KCCA

2017/18 – ???