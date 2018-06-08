Mpande aspires to guide Hantharwady United in 2018 General Aung San Shield Championship

2018 General Aung San Shield Championship:

Hantharwady United 4-1 Zwekapin

Hantharwady United Media

Who can stop the free scoring Ugandan Joseph Mbolimbo Mpande from finding the back of the net in Myanmar?

None, but, possibly himself.

Mpande scored a hat-trick against Zwekapin in the 2018 General Aung San Shield in their 4-1 victory during the round of 16 stage before 4000 spectators at the Aung San stadium.

The former Vipers and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) player scored in the 12th, 29th and 32nd minutes as he ran rout during the one sided game.

Burmese club led comfortably 3-0 heading into the mandatory half time break.

Hantharwady United’s fourth goal was scored by Moe Wai Paing 26 minutes from full time.

Fonseca Pulgrain Edison scored the consolation for Zwekapin in the 82nd minute.

Mpande’s scoring exploits come days after another hat-trick against Myawady in the Myanmar National League.

Hantharwady United perfectly revenged their earlier 3-1 loss to the same side (Zwekapin FC).

Mpande, who now has four goals in the cup and 9 in the league has disclosed his ambitions in the tournament;

I thank my teammates for the brave show. I want to keep scoring and help Hantharwady United lift the trophy.

On Sunday, 10th June 2018, Mpande and the rest of his teammates will take on Magwe.

Meanwhile, Hanthawady United will eagerly await the quarter final draw.

The other seven clubs still in the competition are; Shan United, Yangon United, Rakhine FC, Sangaing United, Ayeawady FC, Magwe and GFA Football Club.