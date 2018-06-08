National Basketball League: UCU Canons face high-octane Power

Friday, June 8 | Lugogo Indoor Stadium

M: UCU Canons vs. Power – 8:00 pm

W: A1 Challenge vs. UCU Lady Canons – 6:00 pm

Photo Credits: Tsaubah Stone

UCU Canons have an uphill task when they face Power Basketball Club in the National Basketball League on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The two sides head into the game at the opposite sides of the table. Power is a perfect 6-0 to start the season while Canons are 2-3.

“We are just trying to get better as a team as the season goes on. We want to win every game and that’s the mentality we have going into every game,” Power coach Arnold Lando says.

The five-time champions have been explosive offensively scoring atleast 71 points in all their games save for the season opening game against City Oilers. Canons will have to be at their mercurial best defensively to limit Power’s high-octane offense.

The new players – Steven Wundi, Geoffrey Soro, Michael Opolot and Brian Sivachi – are fitting in well with the old guards and making significant contributions.

For UCU Canons, it’s another rebuild season with multiple youngsters on the team learning from the likes of Yahaya Kalyesubula, Fadhili Chuma and Joas Maheta who have a little more experience.

But given they are a well coached side, the Canons are capable of stepping up and causing an upset.

In the women’s division, A1 Challenge will battle UCU Lady Canons who are reeling from the defeat to JKL Lady Dolphins in their last outing.