Njovu appointed Zambia rugby 15’s national head coach

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has appointed Lawrence Njovu as the head coach of their national team ahead of Saturday 9th June, 2018 International friendly against neighbours Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe News

Njovu, is a former diggers and Zambia 15’s centre is also current head coach of Diggers Rugby Club who happen to be the league leaders in the ZRU 2018 league.

According to a statement by the ZRU head of Secretariat Noble Sinkamba, 32 players have been called into out of which the final 23 member final team will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Njovu said he is confident with the quality of players at his disposal and has assured rugby fans of a nice encounter as the two nations face off in “The Battle of The Zambezi” annual showdown.

Both teams are using the friendly to gauge their readiness for the upcoming competitions.

Zimbabwe will take part in the gold cup as Zambia will be in the silver cup.

Zambia will be hosting a tri-nations tournament from 7th July to 14th July, 2018 in Mufulira, Zambia.

[Story attributed to APO Group]