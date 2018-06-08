Uganda Cup final 2018 (Saturday, 9th June):

Vipers Vs KCCA – Emokori play-ground, Bukedea (3:30 PM)

Fees: 5000/= (Ordinary) & 20,000/= (VIP)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Disgruntled striker Muhammad Shaban has been left out of the KCCA squad that will face Vipers in the Finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The centre forward didn’t travel with the team that arrived in Mbale on Thursday ahead of the finals in Bukedea on Saturday.

It remains unknown why Shaban will miss the clash since manager Mike Mutebi didn’t name him among the injured in a presser on Thursday.

Contrasting reports indicate the former Onduparaka man suffered an injury in the friendly before the team departed while others says there is a misunderstanding between him and the coach.

Shaban missed a penultimate league match against Bul last month after a fall out with Mutebi a day to the game but returned in time for the last league match against Police FC.

Mutyaba, Nsibambi and Kizza also out

Meanwhile, the squad is devoid of left back Mustafa Kizza and midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba who are injured as well as Smouha bound forward Derrick Nsibambi.

Promising central midfielder Lawrence Bukenya is also out.

KCCA are seeking to defend the trophy they won last year in Arua when they won 2-0 against Paidha Black Angels.

The Squad for the Finals

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Jamal Maliyamungu and Tom Ikara

Defenders: Filbert Obenchan, Timothy Awany, Denis Okot, Paul Musamali, Eric Senjobe and Habib Kavuma

Midfielders: Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Isaac Kirabira, Jackson Nunda, Paul Mucureezi, Julius Poloto, Solomon Okwalinga and Ibrahim Wamanah

Forwards: Allan Okello and Patrick Kaddu