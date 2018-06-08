Sseninde Development Football Tournament returns with 3rd Edition

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Over the past few years, Women’s football in Uganda has taken significant strides that led led to the creation of a league by FUFA.

There has been increased participation with several girls’ tournaments organised across the country, with some becoming annual events.

One of such tournaments has been the Sseninde Women Development Football Tournament that started three years ago and initiated by Crested Cranes defender cum midfielder Jean Sseninde.

The Crystal Palace Ladies FC star believes it can only get better following previous success registered.

“We have registered numerous success stories in the previous two editions and given chance to very many young girls to express their talent and it is on that note that we want to carry on with the tournament,” Sseninde said at the launch of the 3rd Edition on Thursday.

“On top of giving the girls a platform to play, we have also helped a number to get scholarships so that they can stay in school as well because education is important,” she added.

The theme for this year’s edition that will be played on Sunday, August 17 is “Our Turn” which is aimed at prompting equality and inclusion.

Before the launch, a football clinic conducted by former Crested Cranes coach Majidah Nantanda and Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango who lauded Sseninde for the initiative and encouraged young girls to take up the opportunity.

“I thank Jean(Sseninde) for the initiative because Women’s football needs support and if a young girl like her comes out with such a good initiative, we need to thank her and call upon the other stakeholders to come on board,” said the Cranes goalkeeper. “The girls out there who have the talent to play should embrace this chance because football is no longer about men only,” he added.

Among the new developments expected this year will be a team from Europe( not revealed yet) taking part.

A total of eight teams will be selected from across the entire country to take part in the one day tournament.

Some of the notable players that have played in the Sseninde tournament since inception in 2016 include: Sarah Bikirize (Uganda Martyrs High School), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Academy) and Fauzia Najjemba (Isra Academy).