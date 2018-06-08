Vipers Media

Tom Masiko has not been a regular starter in the Vipers team this season but always a regular in the squad.

The former KCCA number seven is on the verge of making history as the first ever player in Uganda to win two successive doubles with two different clubs.

Last season while at Lugogo, Masiko, son to KCCA legend and ‘Life Captain’ Charles Baker Masiko won a league and cup double.

It was the first time the 12 league champions had clinched a double to join rivals SC Villa in that distinguished class.

Vipers are also a final away and victory for Jorge Da Costa’s charges will earn Masiko a historical feat that may last longer in the history of the game.

Already, the midfielder has won three successive league titles with two different sides.