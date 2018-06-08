Uganda Cup final 2018 (Saturday, 9th June):

Vipers Vs KCCA – Emokori play-ground, Bukedea (3:30 PM)

Fees: 5000/= (Ordinary) & 20,000/= (VIP)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Defending champions of the Stanbic Uganda Cup, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will face off in Saturday’s final against Vipers Sports Club.

This highly explosive match will be held at the Emokori play ground in Bukedea district.

As KCCA seeks for their successive crown in the knock out competition and their 7th overall title, Vipers seeks for their second title since inception.

Team News:

KCCA was the early bird to Bukedea as they travelled on Thursday morning with a late session at the Bukedea play ground.

They are accommodated at the nearby lavish Mbale resort.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers is expected to depart for Bukedea on Friday morning and will conduct their final training session at the venue play ground.

Both clubs are on form having successfully manoeuvred through the respective stages from the round of 64 through to the finals.

Either coaches of the two sides Miguel Da Costa (Vipers) and Mike Mutebi (KCCA) have already promised an attacking blend of football.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Da Costa has vowed to display the best football against a good KCCA outfit.

You all know very well how we played against KCCA FC-twice in the league this season. We have done a lot to prepare for them in the Final and it is going to be a tight match between the best two teams in the Country right now. We have one game left in this competition and that is the final on Saturday. I will not tell you my tactics but i can tell you, we shall are going to play attacking football

His counterpart Mutebi maintains they have all it takes to win the final.

We have prepared well and I am glad to see arguably the best teams in the Final. The boys know each other very well and they are the best players in the Country right now. They have been close as you saw in the league

Key Players:

Lead forward Dan Sserunkuma, winger Milton Karisa, goalkeeper Isma Watenga, defender Geofrey Wasswa and hard tackling midfielder Tadeo Lwanga, Erisa Ssekisambu, Moses Waiswa remain key for Vipers.

Vipers welcome back Lwanga who missed the second leg of the semi-final against SC Villa Jogoo at the St Mary’s Stadium.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Charismatic team captain Nico Wakiro Wadada who limped out during the second leg of the semi-finals remains a doubt and will need a late fitness test to be passed fit for the game.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Allan Okello, goalkeeper Tom Ikara, Julius Poloto, captain Timothy Denis Awany, Denis Okot Oola and the tournament top scorer Patrick Kaddu are the sure cards for KCCA as they embark on their title defence.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Temperamental striker Muhammed Shaban (disgruntled), Derrick Nsibambi (signed by Egyptian side Soumha), Muzamiru Mutyaba (injury) are out of the game, and so is left back Mustafa Kizza who was injured in their league game against Police.

The game will be handled by celebrated FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga.

How the two clubs progressed:

KCCA:

Round of 64: Mbarara FC 0-4 KCCA (Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara)

Mbarara FC KCCA (Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara) Round of 32: Simba 1-2 KCCA (Kabanyolo research play ground)

Simba KCCA (Kabanyolo research play ground) Round of 16: Soana 2 (3) – 2 (4) KCCA (Kavumba)

Soana KCCA (Kavumba) Quarter-final : Kitara 0-1 KCCA (Boma play ground, Hoima)

Semi-final:

: Kitara 0-1 KCCA (Boma play ground, Hoima) 1 st Leg: Synergy 0-1 KCCA (Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka)

Synergy KCCA (Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka) 2nd Leg: KCCA 8-0 Synergy (Lugogo)

VIPERS:



Round of 64 : Bronken 1-3 Vipers (Kasese)

: Bronken Vipers (Kasese) Round of 32 : Vipers 3-1 Police (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)

: Vipers Police (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende) Round of 16 : Kira 0-1 Vipers (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)

: Kira Vipers (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende) Quarter-final: Kansai Plascon 0-1 Vipers (Naro Ntawo)

Semi-final:

1st Leg: SC Villa Jogoo 0-0 Vipers (Wankulukuku)

SC Villa Jogoo Vipers (Wankulukuku) 2nd Leg: Vipers 1-0 SC Villa Jogoo (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)

Officials:

Center Referee : Brian Miiro Nsubuga

: Brian Miiro Nsubuga Assistant Referee 1 : Musa Balikoowa Ngobi

: Musa Balikoowa Ngobi Assistant Referee 2: Lee Okello

Lee Okello Fourth Official: Mashood Ssali

Mashood Ssali Referees’ Assessor : Amin Bbossa Nkono

: Amin Bbossa Nkono Match Commissioner: Ronnie Kalema

Cash Prizes (Shs 90M total kitty):

Winners: 30M

30M Runners up : 20M

: 20M Semi-finalists: 10M each team

10M each team Quarter finalists: 5M each team

Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971: