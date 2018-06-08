Vipers’ Waiswa motivated by player of month accolade ahead of 2018 Uganda Cup final

Uganda Cup final 2018 (Saturday, 9th June):

Vipers Vs KCCA – Emokori play-ground, Bukedea (3:30 PM)

Fees: 5000/= (Ordinary) & 20,000/= (VIP)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers Sports Club midfielder Moses Waiswa is energized ahead of the Uganda Cup final against KCCA.

Fresh from being named as the club best player of the month for May, Waiswa believes the accolade will motivate him for a splendid performance ahead of the final.

The accolade that comes with a plaque and 10 bags of cement was handed over to him by the Uganda Cranes’ captain Denis Onyango and Vipers legend Faruku Miya.

Waiswa has seen dedicated the award to his family as well as the teammates at Vipers;

I am humbled by the accolade. I dedicate it to my family and teammates at Vipers Sports Club. It really inspires me ahead of the final to perform better.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Waiswa is part of Vipers’ formidable midfield that also has former Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, KCCA midfielder Tom Masiko, Duncan Sseninde, Milton Karisa among others.

Vipers departed for Bukedea on Friday ahead of Saturday’s grand finale whose venue was changed from Kumi to Bukedea at the Emokori play ground.

The venoms’ captain Nico Wakiro Wadada is a huge doubt and will need a late fitness test to feature for the game.

Wadada limped out in the second half of their 1-0 win against Sports Club Villa Jogoo during the Uganda Cup semi-final return leg at St Mary’s Stadium.

KCCA is seeking for their 7th Uganda Cup title as Vipers who last won in 2015/16 is eyeing their second ever Uganda Cup success.

How the two clubs progressed:

KCCA:

Round of 64: Mbarara FC 0-4 KCCA (Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara)

Round of 32: Simba 1-2 KCCA (Kabanyolo research play ground)

Round of 16: Soana 2 (3) – 2 (4) KCCA (Kavumba)

Quarter-final: Kitara 0-1 KCCA (Boma play-ground, Hoima)

Semi-final:

1st Leg: Synergy 0-1 KCCA (Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka)

2nd Leg: KCCA 8-0 Synergy (Lugogo)

VIPERS:

Round of 64: Bronken 1-3 Vipers (Kasese)

Round of 32: Vipers 3-1 Police (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)

Round of 16: Kira 0-1 Vipers (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)

Quarter-final: Kansai Plascon 0-1 Vipers (Naro Ntawo)

Semi-final:

1st Leg: SC Villa Jogoo 0-0 Vipers (Wankulukuku)

2nd Leg: Vipers 1-0 SC Villa Jogoo (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende)

Officials:

Center Referee: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Assistant Referee 1: Musa Balikoowa Ngobi

Assistant Referee 2: Lee Okello

Fourth Official: Mashood Ssali

Referees’ Assessor: Amin Bbossa Nkono

Match Commissioner: Ronnie Kalema

Cash Prizes (Shs 90M total kitty):

Winners: 30M

Runners up: 20M

Semi-finalists: 10M each team

Quarter finalists: 5M each team

Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971:

1971 –Coffee F.C

1972-1975-Not Held

1976- Gangama F.C

1977- Simba F.C

1978 – Nsambya F.C

1979 – KCC F.C

1980 – KCC F.C

1981 – Coffee F.C

1982 – KCC F.C

1983 – SC Villa

1984 – KCC F.C

1985 – Express F.C

1986 – SC Villa

1987 – KCC F.C

1988 – SC Villa

1989 – SC Villa

1990 – KCC F.C

1991 – Express F.C

1992 – Express F.C

1993 – KCC F.C

1994 – Express F.C

1995 – Express F.C

1996 – UEB S.C

1997 – Express F.C

1998 – SC Villa

1999 – Mbale Heroes S.C

2000 – SC Villa

2001 – Express F.C

2002 – SC Villa

2003 – Express F.C

2004 – KCC F.C

2005 – URA F.C

2006 – Express F.C

2007 – Express F.C

2007/8 – Victors S.C

2008/9 – SC Villa

2009/10 – Victors S.C

2010/11 – Simba S.C

2011/12 – URA F.C

2013/2013 – Sports Club Victoria University

2013/2014 – URA F.C

2014/15 – SC Villa

2015/16 – Vipers Sports Club

2016/17 – KCCA

2017/18 – ???