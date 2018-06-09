10 man KCCA edge Vipers to claim 10th Uganda Cup trophy

Uganda Cup Final:

Vipers 0-1 KCCA

FUFA Media

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club defeated rivals Vipers 1-0 in the 44th final of the Uganda Cup played at the Emokori play ground in Bukedea district on Saturday.

Uganda U-20 captain Julius Poloto headed home the all-important goal in the 42nd minutes of the well-attended game.

Poloto was well positioned to divert home Allan Okello’s fierce shot from 40 yards on the right flank.

KCCA ended the last 20 minutes of the game with a man less after their star player Sadam Ibrahim Juma was red carded for two bookable offences.

Earlier, there were rain drizzles moments before kick off.

In the early stages of the game, tournament joint top scorer Patrick Kaddu headed above Isma Watenga off Habibu Kavuma’s free-kick 30 yards away on the left flank.

Tadeo Lwanga had a grounded shot off target after being set up by Daniel Sserunkuma on 10 minutes.

Vipers’ winger Duncan Sseninde became the first player to be cautioned by FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali after a malicious foul on Allan Okello after 20 minutes.

Four minutes later, KCCA’s Sadam fouled Milton Karisa and the former was also cautioned, picking his first of the two cards on the day.

KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was well positioned to parry away the resultant free-kick by Yayo Lutimba for a corner kick.

Uganda U-20 captain Julius Poloto lit up the Emokori crowd with the goal, headed past Lukwago three minutes to the mandatory half time break.

Six minutes into the second half, Vipers had a double change when Brian Nkuubi and Steven Mukwala were introduced for Dan Sserunkuma and Duncan Sseninde respectively.

On the 66th minute, Vipers called for the final change when Moses Wasswa’s place was taken up by forward Steven Mukwala, a change meant to add numbers up front in search for the much needed equalizer.

Three minutes later, Jackson Nunda had a shot sail wide from 20 yards before his place was taken over by Paul Mucureezi.

KCCA played the final 20 minutes with a man less after Sadam’s red card for a deliberate handball.

Kaddu suffered a head injury but managed to push on for the remaining minutes of the game with a bandage.

KCCA would have easily made it two when Mucureezi’s attempt inside the goal area was blocked by defender Halid Lwaliwa following a great chested pass from Kaddu.

Solomon Okwalinga replaced Allan Okello inside the final 5 minutes before the Kasasiro Lads held onto the lead to win their 10th Uganda Cup title since 1971.

KCCA will represent the country at the 2018 CAF Confederation cup.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers Sports Club XI:

Isma Watenga (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa, Yayo Lutimba, Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Asiku, Tadeo Lwanga, Milton Karisa, Moses Waiswa, Erisa Ssekisambu, Dan Sserunkuma, Duncan Sseninde

Subs:

James Alitho (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Steven Mukwala, Tom Masiko, Brian Nkuubi, Pius Wangi, Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye

KCCA XI:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Habibu Kavuma,Timothy Dennis Awany, Paul Musamali, Isaac Kirabira, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Jackson Nunda, Julius Poloto, Allan Okello, Patrick Kaddu

Subs:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Denis Okot Oola, Eric Ssenjobe, Solomon Okwalinga, Paul Mucureezi, Ibrahim Wannamah

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

1st Assistant: Musa Ngobi Balikoowa

2nd Assistant Referee: Lee Okello

Fourth Official: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Referees’ Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono

Match Commissioner: Ronnie Kalema

Awards:

Best Goalkeeper: Charles Lukwago (KCCA)

Top Scorer: Patrick Kaddu (KCCA) – 6 Goals

MVP: Allan Okello (KCCA)

Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971:

1971 –Coffee F.C

1972-1975-Not Held

1976- Gangama F.C

1977- Simba F.C

1978 – Nsambya F.C

1979 – KCC F.C

1980 – KCC F.C

1981 – Coffee F.C

1982 – KCC F.C

1983 – SC Villa

1984 – KCC F.C

1985 – Express F.C

1986 – SC Villa

1987 – KCC F.C

1988 – SC Villa

1989 – SC Villa

1990 – KCC F.C

1991 – Express F.C

1992 – Express F.C

1993 – KCC F.C

1994 – Express F.C

1995 – Express F.C

1996 – UEB S.C

1997 – Express F.C

1998 – SC Villa

1999 – Mbale Heroes S.C

2000 – SC Villa

2001 – Express F.C

2002 – SC Villa

2003 – Express F.C

2004 – KCC F.C

2005 – URA F.C

2006 – Express F.C

2007 – Express F.C

2007/8 – Victors S.C

2008/9 – SC Villa

2009/10 – Victors S.C

2010/11 – Simba S.C

2011/12 – URA F.C

2013/2013 – Sports Club Victoria University

2013/2014 – URA F.C

2014/15 – SC Villa

2015/16 – Vipers Sports Club

2016/17 – KCCA

