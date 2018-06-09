Africa Gold Cup: When are Uganda Rugby Cranes matches?

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Rugby Cranes international season started nearly three weeks ago with the first leg of the annual Elgon Cup played at Legends.

The Rugby Cranes were convincingly beaten by the Kenya Simbas in their own backyard to start the season on the wrong footing.

However the game was just a curtain raiser for bigger games (in the Africa Gold Cup) that will come Rugby Cranes’ way starting this month.

Unlike 2017, this year’s Gold Cup doubles as a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup that will be staged in Japan from September 20 to November 2.

John Duncan’s men will start their campaign with a trip to Namibia to face last year’s champions on June 16 at Hage Geingob Stadium, Windhoek.

The Rugby Cranes will then head to Nairobi for the second game on July 7. The match at RFUEA Ground will also double as the second leg of the Elgon Cup.

After the two away encounters, action will move home for the final three games that will all be played at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on three consecutive weekends.

First off will be Tunisia and August 4, followed by Morocco on August 11 and Zimbabwe on August 18.

Rugby Cranes Fixtures