Amito stars as A1 challenge UCU Lady Canons

A1 Challenge 62-61 UCU Lady Canons

Tsaubah Stone

A1 Challenge held their nerve to beat UCU Lady Canons 62-61 in the National Basketball League at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Lady Canons controlled the opening quarter 17-12 with forward Zainah Lokwameri scoring 9 points.

Stella Nikuze and Susan Amito quickly wiped out the deficit and put A1 Challenge ahead during an explosive second quarter in which they out scored the defending champions 21-12.

Point guard Ruth Kirungi took charge for A1 (3-1) early in the third quarter to drag her team’s lead to double figures with a couple of lay-ups, a gap they maintained through to the fourth quarter.

Through center Vilma Achieng, Lady Canons (2-2) staged a come back in the fourth quarter but fell short to suffer their second consecutive defeat having lost to JKL Lady Dolphins in their previous game.

Susan Amito scored game high 21 points to pace A1 Challenge, Stella Nikuze added 10 points while Kirungi scored 7 points and Stella Nanfuka picked game high 14 rebounds.

Achieng matched game high 21 points with 16 points coming in the fourth quarter to lead UCU, Lowemeri added 10 points.