Russia 22-8 Uganda

Uganda 18-10 Iran

FIBA

Team Uganda registered mixed results on their opening day of action at the 2018 FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Philippines on Saturday.

Uganda (seeded 19th at the tournament) took on fifth seed Russia in their opening Pool C game at the Philippines Arena and fell 22-8.

Despite having 35 possession in the game, Uganda struggled to score connecting on just 7 of the 28 shot attempts.

Sarah Ageno and Jamila Nansikombi scored 3 points apiece, Claire Lamunu had 2 points and Ritah Immanishimwe was scoreless missing all her 5 shots.

In the subsequent game against 10th seeded Iran, Uganda posted their first win at this year’s global tournament.

FIBA

Ageno led the way for Team Uganda in the 18-10 win. The UCU Lady Canons forward scored 7 points.

Unlike the first game, every player score for Uganda. Nansikombi scored 5 points, Immanishimwe had 4 points and Lamunu scored 2.

FIBA

The team return to action on Monday morning with two games to complete their group schedule. Uganda will take on USA in the first game and late play second seed Andora.

Uganda’s Fixtures (EAT)