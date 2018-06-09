Power rallies to defeat erratic UCU Canons

Power 69-60 UCU Canons

Tsaubah Stone

Power came from down to defeat UCU Canons 69-60 in the National Basketball League at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Friday night.

Victory kept Power’s unbeaten start to the season as they advanced to 7-0 while UCU Canons reduced to 2-4 with their third loss on the court.

Canons started strong taking the game to Power and won the opening quarter 18-13. The university side maintained the momentum through the second and stretched the lead to 13 points at some point before settling for a 9 points lead heading into the locker rooms for the halftime break.

Power turned up the heat in the third quarter. The five-time league winners chipped away as Canons’ inexperience started to show.

Turning Point

With just over two minutes to play and Power trailing 44-47, center Philip Ameny sucked in UCU’s defense leaving Mike Madol wide open in the corner. Joseph Ikong threaded a pass to the former Canon who connected to bring the game level.

Madol made a lay-up on the next possession to put his side in the lead and Power closed out the period with their noses in front (56-52).

Nicholas Natuhereza’s men played catch-up in the fourth quarter and came as close as 60-62 with just over 3 minutes to play on David Deng’s dunk but three consecutive turnovers from shooting guard Isaiah Ater proved costly as Ikong hit a huge 3-pointer followed by a lay-up and dunk by Madol to settle the game.

Madol and Ameny paced the victors with 15 points apiece, Geoffrey Soro added 11 points while David Opolot chipped in with 9 points.

Deng scored game high 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a losing effort and so were Fadhili Chuma’s 15 points and 9 boards.

In the women’s division, A1 Challenge shocked UCU Lady Canons 62-61 behind Susan Amito’s game-high 21 points.