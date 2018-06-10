Charity: FUFA hands over hefty donation to St Paul Church, Kumi

*FUFA donated an assortment of items from clothes, shoes, bags, consumables and many others to St Paul Church, Kumi as part of the project attached to the Uganda Cup.

*FUFA has since 2016 being collecting items from the public in line with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause.

*Missionaries of the Poor (Kampala), Arua Remand Home (Arua) and now Kumi Church of Uganda (Kumi) are the direct beneficiaries

The two holy books; Bible and Korah, both strongly assert about the act of generous giving with similar teachings as “to give is better than to recieve”.

For the third year in a row, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has maintained the trend and status quo of associating with the local communities through the Uganda Cup tournament.

Since 2016, FUFA has been collecting an assortment of domestic items ranging from clothes, shoes, bags, plastics to consumable commodities and handing them to a specific group of people in the respective localities where the Uganda Cup final is organized.

This is in line with the federation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm.

In 2016, FUFA donated the items to Missionaries of the Poor, a Kisenyi based NGO in Kampala city.

The following year, the federation donated an assortment of items to Arua Remand home.

This year, FUFA donated the items to St Paul Church of Uganda in Kumi which were handed over moments before the Uganda Cup final at Emokori play ground in Bukedea district.

Moses Magogo, the FUFA President has since appreciated the people who donated the items.

Magogo commended the giving spirit of each individual, institutions and corporate companies for responding positively and giving generously.

The campaign was started in April with the major collection center at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

As quoted by the FUFA website, Magogo noted;

We looked around for an organization we can work with in this area and we thought the church was the best we could deal with and if we delivered such items to them then they could deliver them to the people. We came here in April and we promised them that we would be back in June with these items. As a federation we deliver what we promise and walk our talk so when we promised we are back and the items we collected have been delivered to the church. As FUFA we have been engaging different individuals, corporate people, celebrities and all Ugandans with the heart to give. We think that football is more than the corner kicks and goals but can change the lives of the people though it may not be direct but can create aspirations of getting better especially to the children who are getting in contact with football and we are very excited with the kind of reception we have received.

Asige Tom Bosco the chairperson of the Christians at St Paul’s Church lauded FUFA for the items donated was humbled by the FUFA act;

We are so much privileged, humbled and honored that FUFA has fulfilled its promise and delivered. We met with Ahmed Hussein earlier and he told us about this and we are delighted that you are back with the items. In fact FUFA chose the right people because we also have a football team at St Paul’s Church and our region too has produced prominent footballers like Emma Okwi, Ben Ochen and Kokas Opejo.

The Parish Priest at St Paul’s Church, Kumi, Rev Father Charles Ocok remarked;

We are grateful for the donations by FUFA and we ask God to guide you in all your endeavors.’

FUFA also donated 10 footballs to the local community in Kumi.

These balls will be delivered by the Kumi Town council mayor and FUFA executive committee member Richard Ochom.