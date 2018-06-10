SC VILLA MEDIA

Ivan Kakembo has been re-appointed SC Villa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on interim in a twist of events at the club.

Kakembo who left the position at the club a year ago after expiry of his contract was offered the position on June 5, 2018 according to the letter signed by Ben Immanuel Misagga.

However, it was revealed to the Jogoo fans and the public five days later in what was termed as ‘SC VILLA JOGOO PRESIDENTIAL STATEMENT’.

According to Misagga, Kakembo’s appointment is in line with Article 53 of the club statutes.

In other developments at the club, Sarah Adong has been named the club Public Relations Officer.

Elections

Meanwhile, the club has also revealed the members who will be in charge of the forthcoming elections due on August 28 in Masaka.

Evelyn Asiimwe has been appointed as the Chairperson of the EC and will be assisted by Sarah Babirye Kityo, Musa Bilunda is a member, and new CEO Kakembo is the Secretary while Adong is the Spokesperson.

An Appeals Committee has also been set up and will have members Friday Robert Kagoro, Ronnie Mutebi and Charles Tabu Gazzaman as its mouthpiece.

Reigning club president has already confirmed he will stand for another term amidst squabbles of legality of the club from other interested aspirants.