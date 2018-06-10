Kirinya-Jinja S.S FC head coach Ayiekoh commits self until 2020

*Charles Ayiekoh committed himself to Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club until 2020

*There are improved terms and conditions in his employment contract

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Media

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club finally won the silent haggling war for their head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula.

Ayiekoh signed a contract extension at the Jinja government aided school and will stay put until 2020 (unless otherwise).

The development extinguishes the earlier interest openly expressed by Jinja nemesis side BUL, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, newly promoted Nyamityobora and Kenyan outfit Sofapaka in the coach.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Ayiekoh expressed delight after renewing the employment contract;

Yes, I renewed my contract by another year. I had one year running and there was another season remaining. Now, I will keep at the club for at least another two years. I thank the club management especially the chairperson Diana Nyago for the due support accorded to the club which translated to good results on the field of play.

Ayiekoh, whose man-management skills, football knowledge and great planning etiquettes are above many coaches today, joined Kirinya-Jinja S.S at the start of 2017/18 season from Soana where he voluntarily resigned citing interference in his duties.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The former Bunamwaya (Vipers) and Police coach restored parity and stability at Kirinya-Jinja S.S.

The club has been unstoppable during the season with splendid performances which saw them complete the 2017/18 season in 5th place with 43 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Onduparaka.

Meanwhile, the club named a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Mukembo who joined from Bugembe Junior Football Club.

Mukembo takes over the CEO duties from Ibrahim Kongola who requested to step aside after the expiry of his employment contract.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Media

Kirinya-Jinja S.S players and officials recently had a send off party for the off-season.

Their new season will resume in early July with the official pre-season training drills.

They also plan to have a host of matches in Uganda and around the CECAFA region.