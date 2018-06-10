Mukembo replaces Kongola as Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club CEO

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club has named a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ahead of the start for the 2018/19 season.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Media

Paul Mukembo will steer the Jinja based club for another two seasons in the capacity of CEO.

Mukembo has been CEO at Bugembe Young Football Club and had served as CEO for former Uganda Premier League outfit, Sadolin Paints Football Club.

The development followed the expiration of the employment contract for the former CEO, Ahmed Kongola.

Mukembo was recently officially introduced to some of the players and the coaching staff.

Kongola also handed over instruments of power, key club documents as he bid farewell.

Kawowo Sports has established that Kongola was unable to carry on his tasks and duties since he will be committed at Kyambogo University where he is upgrading in further studies.

At the same time, head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula renewed his employment contract and will remain committed to the club cause until 2020.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S F.C ended the recently concluded 2017/18 season in 5th place with 43 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Onduparaka.

The club players have since taken recess for the off-season and will regroup in early July for the official pre-season training drills.

They also plan to have a host of matches in Uganda and around the CECAFA region.