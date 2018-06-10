Pirates win National Sevens opening circuit at Kyadondo

- Kyadondo (Heathens) Sevens Finals
- Kobs 07-26 Pirates
The Rugby Premiership champions Black Pirates hit the ground running in the shorter version of the game by claiming the first leg of the National Sevens at Kyadondo.
Pirates overwhelmed rivals Kobs 26-7 to win the Kyadondo Sevens on Saturday.
To reach the finals, the Sea Robbers sailed past hosts Heathens 35-05 with Raymond Emanzi, Timothy Kisiga (3) and Isaac Massa all crossing.
Meanwhile Kobs overcame Rhinos 14-07 in the semifinals to set up the all-legends finals at Kyadondo.
The next circuit will be in Jinja on June at Dam Waters.
Group Results
- Kobs 14-00 MUBS
- Warriors 05-12 Rhinos
- Heathens 21-12 Sevens Academy
- Rams 07-05 Mongers
- Buffaloes 10-05 Hippos
- Pirates 38-00 Stallions
- Kobs 19-05 Warriors
- Rhinos 24-00 MUBS
- Heathens 14-00 Rams
- Buffaloes 00-29 Pirates
- Kobs 14-05 Rhinos
- Warriors 12-12 Mongers
- Rams 24-07 Sevens Academy
- Buffaloes 07-03 Stallions
- Pirates 22-00 Hippos
Quarter Finals
- Kobs 19-10 Warriors
- Heathens 27-19 Mongers
- Pirates 10-5 Hippos
- Rhinos 19-14 Rams