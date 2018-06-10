Pirates win National Sevens opening circuit at Kyadondo

Kyadondo (Heathens) Sevens Finals

Kobs 07-26 Pirates

Pivot Media

The Rugby Premiership champions Black Pirates hit the ground running in the shorter version of the game by claiming the first leg of the National Sevens at Kyadondo.

Pirates overwhelmed rivals Kobs 26-7 to win the Kyadondo Sevens on Saturday.

To reach the finals, the Sea Robbers sailed past hosts Heathens 35-05 with Raymond Emanzi, Timothy Kisiga (3) and Isaac Massa all crossing.

Meanwhile Kobs overcame Rhinos 14-07 in the semifinals to set up the all-legends finals at Kyadondo.

The next circuit will be in Jinja on June at Dam Waters.

Group Results

Kobs 14-00 MUBS

Warriors 05-12 Rhinos

Heathens 21-12 Sevens Academy

Rams 07-05 Mongers

Buffaloes 10-05 Hippos

Pirates 38-00 Stallions

Kobs 19-05 Warriors

Rhinos 24-00 MUBS

Heathens 14-00 Rams

Buffaloes 00-29 Pirates

Kobs 14-05 Rhinos

Warriors 12-12 Mongers

Rams 24-07 Sevens Academy

Buffaloes 07-03 Stallions

Pirates 22-00 Hippos

Quarter Finals