Player Ratings: Vipers 0-1 KCCA | Uganda Cup Finals

KCCA defended the Stanbic Uganda Cup with a 1-0 win over league champions Vipers in Bukedea on Saturday.

Julius Poloto strike two minutes to the half time break was the difference but how did the players and coaches’ rate on the day? Here we go.

Vipers:

Ismail Watenga 5.0: He wasn’t tested as much but wasn’t as commanding as he is known to be. Failed to organise his defence in the lead up to the goal he conceded.

Geoffrey Wasswa 6.0: A weak link in the first half in an unfamiliar right back position and should have done better to mark out Julius Poloto before he netted the winner.

Yayo Lutimba 6.0: Solid defensively and offered as much going forward.

Bashir Asiku 6.0: Found a hard time defending against a physical and strong Patrick Kaddu but came out on top on a number of occasions.

Halid Lwaliwa 5.5: Easily beaten by Kaddu in the lead up to the goal but was as calm as ever especially in the second half.

Taddeo Lwanga 6.0: The interim captain gave a good cover to the defence and often passed the ball well. Meanwhile, finished the game with no booking.

Moses Waiswa 6.5: On a bumpy pitch, the midfielder was as comfortable as usual and open split the KCCA defence with sublime passes. Shockingly replaced midway the second half.

Duncan Seninde 5.0: He started well and asked lots of questions to Filbert Obenchan down the left but faded with the game.

Milton Karisa 5.0: Kept under check by KCCA’s Timothy Awany and never looked as lively as he has been of late.

Daniel Sserunkuma 5.5: His movement troubled the Kasasiro and always drew Awany to him thus creating spaces for teammates but was another surprise change on the afternoon.

Substitutes

Brian Nkuubi 4.0: Denied space to pull his trademark trigger and was never the part.

Pius Wanji 5.0: Introduced to add pace to the attack but found little space to do this thing.

Steven Mukwala 5.0: His pace troubled Habib Kavuma but not the decision making.

Coach Jorge Da Costa 5.0: I think he panicked into making early changes in the second half and the withdraw of Sserunkuma and Waiswa affected his team going forward.

KCCA

Charles Lukwago 8.0: Three match winning saves including two to prevent the ball from dropping past the line made him the best player on the day.

Filbert Obenchan 6.0: He was solid defensively and created a good opportunity when he marauded upfront.

Paul Musamali 5.0: The winners’ weak link but was always willing to work a little harder.

Habib Kavuma 6.5: Made timely clearances and his decision making all afternoon was okay.

Timothy Awany 7.0: As hard as a rock and commanded his team with authority.

Isaac Kirabira 6.5: Tidy, good game reading, positional discipline and silent engine was the description of his game in front of the back four.

Sadam Juma 6.0: In and out of the game but always assured when in possession. Started the move that resulted into the goal but was sent off for an avoidable handball with more than quarter of the game left.

Jackson Nunda 6.0: A few decent touches on the ball left the Vipers midfielders lost and was hugely involved in the winning goal.

Allan Okello 6.0: The youngster was played on the right wing until he was subbed but his most telling contribution was the assist to Poloto.

Julius Poloto 7.0: Timed his run to head home the winner and as usual, was willing to work on the day.

Patrick Kaddu 7.5: Offered a torrid afternoon to the usually Vipers comfortable defenders and gave them no breathing space.

Substitutes

Paul Mucureezi 5.0: Missed a very good opportunity to kill off the game but his directness was a big plus as it destabilized the Venoms.

Solomon Okwalinga 5.0: Won a free kick in a promising area with his first touch but went into oblivion after that.

Coach Mike Mutebi 8.0: Flexible enough to play a back four on the day and also called good changes. Deserved to be winner.