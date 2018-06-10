Ugandans eager for 2018 FIFA World Cup kick off, fans win big in tourney promo

A few days from now, the eagerly awaited 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Russia.

Prior to kick off, there is one bold fact for all to see.

Uganda Cranes will not be playing at the much treasured tournament.

There is one significant mark, however, that leaves a lasting impression for Uganda at the tournament.

The mellow voice of Uganda musician Ykee Bender is heard aloud in one of the collabos for the official World Cup anthem, “Colours” sung by American ace Jason Derulo

Ykee Bender –Derulo’s combination has lifted the moods of many Ugandan football fans ahead of the biggest global footballing fiesta.

In the opening line, Bender’s voice is pronounced aloud in the local dialect, luganda;

Olwa Leero Ffena Tujjeeyo Ebymbalo. Olwa Leero Lwa Bawanguzi. Langi Yo Jambale Ku Mugongo gwo. Yimuusa edoboozi lyo Tuyimbile Wamu

“Colours” exhibits the flavour in line with the hallmark of the Fifa World Cup which celebrates a global presence.

As Derulo latches on to the melodious delivery, Ykee Bender backs him up with some indigenous Luganda lingo.

Century bottling company launched the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament at an exclusive media event held at popular sports bar Liquid Silk located in Bugolobi.

Besides the tasty food, free flowing drinks, football trivia and entertainment, guests won prizes ranging from 42 inch Television sets, T-Shirts, key rings and balls.

Ykee Benda – Derulo collabo was also officially launched on the evening in Uganda.

The song was composed to create the localized version and uniquely celebrate Uganda’s passion for football.

For starters, other collaborations with Derulo included artists as Sami Dan (Ethiopia), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), James Lizha (Mozambique), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Maluma (Colombia) among others.

One of the winners of the flat screen, Web Daniel Ssebakijje expressed appreciation upon winning;

Winning the screen has really brought the World Cup atmosphere in Russia closer to my seating room. I am humbled and happy to have won. I can not wait for the kick off of the tournament

Miriam Limo, the Coke Brand Manager, hailed the company’s historic association with sports- a the platform that has secured Coca-Cola’s position as a supporter of national and global sports events, including the FIFA World Cup.

From copa football tournament which supports development of football talent at the national, grassroots level to the biggest sporting event in the world, we continue to show its commitment to both the nurturing and showcasing of football talent. Our Company’s commitment to the celebration of football is the reason we are here today; joining the rest of the world to launch the 2018 FIFA World Cup games,

Simon Kaheru, Public Affairs and Communications Director added his voice to the guests in a brief speech;

2018 has been a busy year for us. We started with the prestigious FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour and quickly went into our 25th Copa football tournament and now we are launching the World Cup. Our commitment to Uganda extends beyond providing refreshing products to encouraging and supporting sports such as football that unite and empower Ugandans at all levels

The tournament will kick off on Thursday, 14th June 2018 when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia at the 81,000 seater Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow city.