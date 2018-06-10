We deserved to be champions, says KCCA’s Mike Mutebi

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club manager Mike Hilary Mutebi asserts his charges deservedly got the champions tag in this year’s Uganda Cup tournament.

KCCA FC beat rivals Vipers 1-0 in a well attended final played at the Emokori play ground in Bukedea district to retain the trophy they also won last season in Arua.

Uganda U-20 captain Julius Poloto scored the all important goal, a great header after Allan Okello’s strain shot was diverted into the net,

After the game, Mutebi was engaged by the media as the celebrations for the club’s 10th Uganda Cup moved on.

We deserved to be champions and we showed throughout the match. Even when we had not yet scored, we showed the urge to win, we scored as the second half climaxed. We went a man down but still created clear cut goal scoring opportunities like the Paul Mucureezi one against one.

Midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma was red carded by FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali about 20 minutes from full time after a deliberate hand ball for the second caution, to grant numerical advantage to Vipers which was never utilized.

KCCA missed several key players as Muhammed Shaban (left out of match day squad), Muzamiru Mutyaba (injury), left back Mustafa Kizza (injury) and striker Derrick Nsibambi who completed his transfer to Egypt.

This was the 10th Uganda Cup trophy for KCCA since 1971 and the second time that they won back to back title following their 1979 and 1980 success script.

The winning team also had a clean sweep of the accolades with the best goalkeeper’s award to Charles Lukwago, Patrick Kaddu (top scorer with 6 goals) and Allan Okello as the tournment Most Valuable Player (MVP).

KCCA FC will represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Awards

Best Goalkeeper : Charles Lukwago (KCCA)

: Charles Lukwago (KCCA) Top Scorer : Patrick Kaddu (KCCA) – 6 Goals

: Patrick Kaddu (KCCA) – 6 Goals MVP: Allan Okello (KCCA)

