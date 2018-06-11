Aziz Damani stay on course as Kutchi Tigers and Ceylon Lions also win

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Lugogo Oval

Challengers CC 125/10 Arthur Kyobe 52(41) in 32.5 overs lost to Aziz Damani 126/5 Saudi Islam 50(59) Emmanuel Hasahya 29(41) in 24.2 overs by 5 wickets

Man of match: David Wabwire 5/48 in 8 overs, 11(21)

Entebbe Oval

Premier CC 121/10 Himanshu Rishi 30(44), Rajesh Nair 20(28) in 31.4 overs lost to Ceylon Lions 124/4 Narinder Singh 55(42), Simon Ssesazi 21(13)in 19.2 overs by 6 wickets

Man of match: Narinder Singh 55(43)

Kyambogo Oval

Kutchi Tigers CC 247/8 Dinesh Nakarani 77(95), Anup Kerai 42(51) in 50 Overs beat Strikers CC 159/10 Zephania Arinaitwe 86(63), Perry Wazombe 28(30) in 31.2 Overs by 88 runs

Batting Strikers:

Man of match: Dinesh Nakrani 77(95), 7/26 in 9.2 overs

Budo Oval

Avengers CC 242/10 Alpha Adowa 116(123), Asim Ahmed 27(58) in 50 Overs beat Budo CC 229/10 Joel Siminyu 64(109), Taha Ahmed 29(35) in 47 Overs by 13 runs

Toss won by Budo who opted to field

Man of match: Alpha Adowa 116(123)

Jinja Oval

Africa CC 181/10 Kasujja Quraish 41(38), Richard Lwamafa 26(38) in 46.5 overs lost to Patidar CC184/6 Innocent Mwebaza 41(62) n.o, Hardik Patel 34(41) in 41.2 overs by 4 wickets

Toss won by Africa who opted to bat

Man of match: Innocent Mwebaza 41(38), 3/38 in 7.5 overs

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Aziz Damani is getting very lonely at the top after picking up their fifth win of the season defeating rivals Challengers by 5 wickets.

However, the fixture of the weekend failed to live up to the hype with the bowlers dominating the day. Henry Ssenyondo was a pain in the backside of his former club claiming four important wickets while David Wabwire of Challengers picked a fiver and walked away with the Man of Match award despite his side losing.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The defending champions Damani have shown their class in all their wins and are destined to win back to back titles.

In Entebbe, Ceylon Lions have managed to put together two wins in a row after losing their first four games. They defeated Premier who are now sure candidates for relegation back to Division 2. The 2017 Division 2 champions have found the going so tough in the top flight so far and remain the only side without a win in Division 1.

Meanwhile, Night Cricket specialist Dinesh Nakrani inspired Kutchi Tigers to an 88 run win over giant slayers Strikers. He scored a half century and picked up seven wickets with the ball as Kutchi Tigers got some very valuable points.

Kutchi Tigers had an unbeaten second round last year and this mainly coincided with the Night Cricket tournament running at the same time as the Cricket League. The Night Cricket professional players all featured for Kutchi Tigers and they without doubt raised the quality in the side.

There was a shock in Jinja with ACC losing to Partidar. ACC the oldest cricket club in Uganda had started the season like a house on fire but losses to Budo and Patidar have halted their progression up the Division 2 table.

In Budo, the high scoring game between home side Budo and Avengers was won by the visitors who barely held on as Budo’s power game nearly helped them over haul the 243 set by Avengers.

In a tense finish that was close to the wire, Emma Waigo at short fine leg held on a glance from Alinda Joel to bail out Avengers who had run out bowlers.

The win for Avengers and loss for ACC keeps the promotion race wide open in Division 2 and only Nile is yet to register a win in the second tier of Uganda cricket.