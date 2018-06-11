USA 22-9 Uganda

Uganda 18-12 Andora

FIBA

Uganda’s journey at the 2018 FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Manila, Philippines was cut short following defeat to the United States of America in their third group game.

Uganda lost to the USA 22-9 on Monday morning and with Russia beating Iran, 22-12, the African representatives at the global event could only finish third and outside the qualifying bracket.

Team Uganda shot 8-of-25 off 27 possessions with Jamila Nansikombi scoring 4 points, Rita Imanishimwe (3), Claire Lamunu (2) and Sarah Ageno went scoreless.

Ruth Hebard and Erin Boley led USA – that finished the group stage unbeaten – with 7 points apiece and Sabrina Ionescu chipped in with 5 points.

FIBA

However, Uganda completed the tournament on high by defeating Andora 18-12.

Unlike the game against the US, very player on Team Uganda scored led by Nansikombi with 7 points, Lamunu had 6, Ageno 4 and Imanishimwe scored a point.

This was the second time Uganda was playing at the global event having played at the 2014 edition in Russia where they also won a couple of games.