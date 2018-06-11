© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA could be willing to sell temperamental forward Muhammad Shaban after a fall out with manager Mike Mutebi.

Shaban missed the Stanbic Uganda Cup final on Saturday claiming he was injured but Mutebi says the club knew nothing about the injury he claims.

“Ever since he returned from Niger with the national team, he hasn’t trained,” a livid Mutebi told Kawowo Sports. “His teammates returned, trained with us and that’s why they featured in the game,” he added.

Shaban came back, came to Lugogo, stayed in his car and didn’t inform anyone about his injury that he claims.

The gaffer also went ahead to reveal the standard procedure at the club.

“Here, it’s the medical team that determines who is fit and who isn’t so he is excused from training,” explained Mutebi. “Besides, our physio (Ssewanyana) was with the national team as well but knows nothing about Shaban injury,” he goes on.

Mutebi, a renowned disciplinarian says the club is willing to let go of the striker for a good offer be it domestic or beyond borders but is quick to add that even if he stays, he won’t be ‘first among equals’.

You don’t train, you don’t play. And to be open, Shaban has shown he can’t be relied on and so even if he stays, he won’t be our main man and i mean it.

With Derrick Nsibambi already sold to Smouha of Egypt, the former Onduparaka man was expected to lead the line but Mutebi thinks Patrick Kaddu and Kanyende, a Congolese import will do the job.

KCCA signed Shaban from Onduparaka in a highly controversial transfer and he has scored 17 goals in over 25 appearances for the club this season including the winner against St. George that earned the club a slot in the Caf Champions League group stages.

Mutebi’s fall out with Shaban started with the latter being left out of the team that won 2-1 over Bul at Lugogo in the penultimate league match.