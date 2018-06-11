© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

KCCA are closing in on a deal for Brian Nkuubi with Mike Mutebi confident of signing the Vipers midfielder.

Nkuubi has been strongly linked with a move away from the champions of the season just finished and Lugogo seems his next destination.

Mike Mutebi confirms the club is in advanced talks with the former Kira Young midfielder.

“He is one of the targets,” confirmed Mutebi. “His quality is not in doubt and hopefully, we add him to our young emerging team,” he added.

Nkuubi is reportedly a free agent following expiry of his contract at the Kitende based side and unless otherwise, he is also interested in a move away.

The central midfielder has been an important part in Jorge Da Costa’s side that won the league and reached the finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

KCCA have already announced signing former Vipers and Express attacker Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba and are reportedly done with the capture of a yet to be identified Congolese forward.