Miguel Da Costa: The collective team work spurred Vipers SC this season.

Football, like many sporting disciples remains a team work sport.

Right from the playing staff, technical department, administrators, support non playing staff to the fans, every person has his or her share of responsibilities and tasks to undertake.

In the same school of thought, Vipers’ Portuguese born coach Miguel Duarte Da Costa reasons along a similar wave length.

Vipers won the 2017/18 Uganda Premier league, the third time since inception and were beaten 1-0 in the knock out Uganda Cup final by rivals KCCA at Emokori play ground in Bukedea.

Da costa has since released a detailed statement appreciating each and every party to the club’s league success;

Over the last year, I have had the opportunity to live moments that will be marked in my professional life forever.

Being a coach at Vipers SC made this the club of my heart, I met and lived with extremely competent people who gave me all the respect and support needed to do a good job.

I would like to thank the players, all management and in special to our president Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa and supporters for the affection they have always shown for me and for the confidence in my professional capacity as well as all the support and dedication of my technical staff Eddy Butindo, Edward Golola, Edward Ssali Biano, Kawesa, Richard Wasswa, Ronald Ssali, Bali, Kasaga, my friends Nasser and Alex.

Thanking all my friends from marketing, especially Simon Ssekankya, Ssentongo and Wyclif Luyombya

Despite the high degree of difficulty that the Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup imposed, we managed to achieve part of our goals being champions of this country, ensuring entry into the qualifiers for Champions. The initial thinking of the entire working group, technical staff and administration has always been to win the title.

Taking into account the difficulties we faced during this course, it was more than good, it was great, for the great majority of people, surprising.

For this to be possible, it was necessary to have a fully dedicated group focused on what needed to be done and that’s what I had, a working group, made up of talented, high-character players.

I would like to thank all of the athletes who took part in this work and who dedicated themselves even when the difficulties appeared and the criticisms were hard. The relationship with everyone has always been the most transparent and loyal, on all sides.

In order for things to go in the field, it is necessary to have qualified professionals within the team and that the Vipers SC has to spare.

Wardrobe, doctor and other members of the technical staff are as important as the goalkeeper, full backs, center backs, midfielders and strikers.

My thanks to you too.

I would like to thank the press professionals who cover Vipers SC. Even though I did not agree with some things that were said and written, I always tried to have a cordial relationship with everyone.

The disagreements are part of the process, but in no way undermine the respect I have for all journalists, and I can not help expressing those who work directly with the club, Sandra Awori, Abdul Wasike and Kelvin Kenneth Muwanga.

In conclusion, I could not stop talking about the fans of this house.

It’s great to have you all by our side and to count on your support. I am absolutely sure that if things went well on the pitch was because in our games and social networks you gave the account and were an important differential in favor of Vipers Sports Club.

What we achieved this year was undoubtedly also thanks to all the unconditional support you have given us.

