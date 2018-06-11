SC Villa Jogoo Elections 2018: Incumbent president Misagga declares candidature, four others express interest

Sports Club Villa Jogoo Elections:

Date: Friday, 24 th August 2018

Friday, 24 August 2018 Venue: Royal Gardens, Masaka (10 AM)

Sam Bugembe

The incumbent SC Villa Jogoo president Ben Immanuel Misagga confirmed his candidature for the upcoming club elections in August 2018.

He declared his candidature on Sunday during a press conference held at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala.

Misagga who has been president for the previous four years is seeking for a second term in office. His speech is summarized as;

First of all, I thank the earlier leaders at Sports Club Villa Jogoo as Patrick Kawooya and Franco Mugabe as well as others who laid a strong foundation to have such a great footballing club in Uganda. I have witnessed three elections at SC Villa Jogoo. This club is the fountain of Uganda’s football. We have always set a precedent for the rest of the clubs in Uganda. As per Article 39, I am tasked with the responsibility of appointing the electoral committee and appeals committee. I will be standing for the up-coming Sports Club Villa Jogoo elections. I appeal to FUFA to respect our constitution.

In his tenure at the helm of leadership at the Jogoos, Misagga re-energized the fans’ branches across the country, lured Star Times as the club main shirt sponsors, he has been at the fore front of increased sales for the club merchandise (jerseys, Villa water and other club regalia).

Sam Bugembe

The Jogoos have managed to win the Uganda Cup once under Misagga with near misses towards the club’s ambitions of winning a record 17th Uganda Premier League title.

Many of his open critics point to his failure to optimally utilize the massive fan base and bring more sponsors on board in a bid to make the club self-sustaining.

Four other people are believed to have expressed interest in the top seat.

These are; Edgar Muhairwe Agaba, a city laywer, who is also a board member on NSSF, marketing guru Denis Mbidde Ssebugwawo, Muhammed Bazirengedde (another laywer who also served as vice president to Misagga before the two fell out) and a former club player Gibby Kalule who is currently a FIFA players’ inter-mediary.

Meanwhile, the team to oversee the entire process of the elections as well as the appeals committee was announced by Misagga.

Major Evelyn Asiimwe, one of the members of parliament representing the UPDF was appointed as the chairperson of the electoral committee.

Assimwe will be assisted by Sarah Babirye Kityo, another parliamentarian (representing Buganda region youth), police officer Musa Bilunda, interim CEO Ivan Kakembo and Sarah Adong as spokes person.

Kityo explained to the media the entire electoral process and guidelines that will be followed in this process;

Between 11 – 15th June 2018 we shall be scrutinizing all the bonafide members of the club. Starting on the 24th June 2018, we shall be studying the electoral process in line with the SC Villa Constitution and members seconding their favourite candidates. Between 2nd to 6th July 2018, the committee will give the forms to the successful candidate (s). 16th – 20 July 2018 will be the period of picking and returning nomination forms. On the 27th July 2018, the successful candidates will be made known to the entire public. The preparation of the election materials (ballots and the like) will be conducted between 30th July and 4th August 2018. Then the election day has been set for 24th August 2018 at Masaka Royal Gardens.

The appeals committee has lawyer Friday Roberts Kagoro, Bright Stars director Ronnie Mutebi and former Uganda Cranes media officer Charles “Gazzaman” Kodili. (Kodili is now an active journalist working with The Daily Monitor).

The elections will take place on Friday, 24th August 2018 at Royal Gardens in Masaka starting at 10 AM.