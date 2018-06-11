© Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers SC have reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya from UPDF.

The youngster who was arguably among the best performers in the second round of the Uganda Premier League is set to become the first signing of the window for the league champions.

The transfer should hasten the exit of goalkeeper James Alitho who has been strongly linked with a move away from Kitende in a bid to get first team football.

First choice goalkeeper Ismail Watenga’s contract also expires soon but talks over renewal are reportedly underway.

© Kawowo Sports

Who is Sekagya?

Sekagya is one of the best young goalkeepers in the country and has proved his worth while at UPDF.

He spent a couple of years with 12-time league winners KCCA Junior Side until last season when he was released to the army side.

The lanky custodian was arguably Steven Bogere side’s best performer last season with crucial saves that kept the side in survival race till last day of the campaign.