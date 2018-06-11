© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

League champions Vipers and Stanbic Uganda Cup holders KCCA have lined up deals for SC Villa midfielder Martin Kizza.

Kizza had a wonderful season with the Jogoos where he scored over ten goals and made several assists in a campaign SC Villa ended the Uganda Premier League third and lost in the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

According to reliable sources, Kizza whose contract with SC Villa expired at the end of the season has already met with Vipers although no deal has been struck yet.

There is also interest from KCCA, a side he left for the Villa Park side moments after Mike Mutebi had taken over as Head Coach at the club.

Kizza can play on the right, left side off attack as well as behind the lead forward.

He has pace, can dribble and also has a knack for scoring important goals.