Walusimbi’s Gor Mahia edge Simba, to face Everton at Goodison Park

Final: Gor Mahia (Kenya) 2-0 Simba (Tanzania)

Third place play-off match: Singida United (Tanzania) 1 (4) – 1 (1) Kakamega Homeboyz

Uganda Cranes left winger Godfrey “Jajja Walu” and the rest of his Gor Mahia teammates will for the second year in a row face English side Everton.

Gor Mahia yet again smiled on the podium as Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia overcame Tanzania outfit 2-0 during the sportspesa finale at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

The Green Army retained the championship that they had also won last year.

Ugandan born nationalized Rwandese Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge guided the K’Ogalo to a memorable win before a capacity crowd.

Kagere scored as early as the 6th minute finishing a Tuyisenge assist.

Tuyisenge got the second goal 10 minutes into the second half, thanks to Humphrey Mieno’s cross.

Walusimbi played the entire duration of the match.

Gor Mahia will now travel to England to face top-flight side Everton at their Goodison Park home next month.

In 2017, Everton visited East Africa and defeated Gor Mahia 2-1 at the national stadium in Dar es salaam.

The Kenyans pocketed $3M as prize money as Simba returned home with $ 1M.

Gor Mahia is coached by English man Dylan Kerry who coached Simba at one stage and was sacked after just 6 months.

Dylan bragged as quoted by Nation Media;

I have now proved that I am the best coach in the region and Simba should now respect my coaching tactics as I am heading to Goodison Park in England, while they will be at home in Dar es Salaam

Simba assistant coach Juma Masoud Juma attributed the loss to inexperience;

I fielded a relatively new and young side. I will now develop the side into a formidable team and I am sure we shall soon roar to the top of the regional football apex and revenge against Gor in the Kagame Cup next month

Meanwhile, Tanzanian side Singida United, home to another Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze overcame Kenyan outfit Kakamega Homeboyz in the third place play-off match.

Singida United won 4-1 on post-match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Singida got $ 750,000 as prize money and Kakamega Homeboyz pocketed $ 500,000.

Eight clubs played in the second edition.

Kagere was tournament top scorer with four goals.