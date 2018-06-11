Rugby

Wokorach named Player of the Tournament as Samurai claim Amsterdam Sevens

by Franklin Kaweru
  • Amsterdam Sevens Pier Final
  • Samurai 31-07 7Fantastics
Philip Wokorach (standing 2nd from left) and teammates

Philip Wokorach was named player of the tournament as Samurai International Rugby Football Club claimed the Amsterdam Sevens over the weekend.

Samurai defeated French side 7Fantastics 31-7 to be crowned Pier winners at Sportpark de Eendracht on Sunday evening.

Samurai swept through the two-day tournament unbeaten. Wokorach’s side dispatched BYE3, JA Gateaways and AVK Bera Bera 35-00, 27-19 and 52-5 respectively on Saturday.

Samurai then eased past Scavengers 33-05 on Sunday before breaking some sweat to overcome Susies Exiles 10-07 to advance to the semifinal in which they ran over Oxfam Crusader 7s 46-00.

The Rugby Cranes full back is expected to join the team as they prepare for the opening game of the 2018 Africa Gold Cup against Namibia at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday, June 16.

