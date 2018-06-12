Football

Al Ahly new coach Carteron starts work on Wednesday

by Ismael Kiyonga
Patrice Carteron

Patrice Carteron will start his Al Ahly tenure on Wednesday after signing a two year deal with the record Egyptian league winners.

Carteron was named the Al Ahly tactician on Tuesday replacing Hossam El Badry who left the position of the Head Coach after his suffered a stunning 2-0 loss to KCCA in the Caf Champions League.

The former TP Mazembe coach leaves United Soccer League (USL) club Phoenix Rising, home to former Chelsea Ivorian star, Didier Drogba.

“We signed Carteron for many reasons,” read part of the statement released by the club on its official website. “One of them is that he has experience in African Football as he worked with TP Mazembe and won the African Champions League,” he added.

“He knows the Egyptian league as he previously worked with Egyptian side Wadi Degla.

Carteron is expected to take charge of his first game in the Caf Champions League against Botswana’s Township Rollers in July.

Al Ahly are third in group A of the competition with one point, three adrift of leaders Esperance and who below KCCA.

