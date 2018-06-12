Former Senegal defender Ibrahima Sonko in Uganda to inspire youngsters

Towering former Senegalese defender Ibrahim Sonko, 37, arrived in Uganda on invitation of businessman Prosper Tuhaise and Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club.

Standing at 6 feet plus, the bow legged active footballer who played in France, England, Turkey and the Senegal national team during his 20 year career will visit football academies in Uganda during his time of stay.

He is also expected to visit schools, hospitals and many public places for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in Uganda.

Sonko in an interview with Kawowo Sports moments after arrival at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda shared his life journey and how is willing to help many aspiring young footballers achieve their dreams of playing professional football in the world’s proven leagues.

I was born in Senegal but left when very young (6 months old) for France where I grew up. It takes hard work, discipline and determination to play football. Personally, I was determined to prosper from the bottom leagues to the top. I really worked for it throughout my career and it is the reason I played in France, England, lately in Turkey as well as the my national team of Senegal.

Sonko started his youth career at Olympique Noisy Le Sec in France during the 1995-1996 season.

He then transferred to AS Saint Etienne for three seasons between 1997-1999.

His senior career journey embarked at Grenoble before he switched allegiance to England where he turned up for a reasonable number of clubs from Brentford, Reading, Stock City, Hull City, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and lately Harlow Town since 2015.

He also played 58 games at Turkish top flight side Akhisar Belediyespor and played at the treasured African Cup of Nations with Senegal during the 2008 AFCON tournament hosted by Ghana.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Sonko urges many young footballers to stay focused amidst challenges that could come their way;

Professional football takes a lot to be played. One has to be focused and determined with continuous hard work. The chances eventually come

Sonko will also be hosted at the state owned UBC TV for the 2018 FIFA World Cup analysis.

Later next week, he will be joined by Ex-Arsenal and Cote D’Ivoire player Emmanuel Eboue as well as former Manchester United and Cameroon midfielder Eric Djemba Djemba.