The Uganda National Men’s Basketball Team (Silverbacks) to play at the second leg of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers has been named.

FIBA

The team has three fresh faces with a couple of returnees. Shooting guard Jordin Mayes, Emmanuel Mugenga and John Deng Geu are the new players that will be playing for the national side for the first time.

Meanwhile, JKL Dolphins center Ivan Lumanyika has been recalled. The big man last played for the national team during the 2014 Afrobasket qualifiers before he was overlooked because of “indiscipline”. However, his fine form with JKL has earned him a place on the team.

Samuel Kalwanyi who missed the first leg of the qualifiers in Mali due to school engagements in the USA has been summoned. He last played in national colours during the 2017 Afrobasket.

FIBA

The rest of the cast was part of the first phase in Mali. These include captain Stephen Omony, assistant captain Joseph Ikong, James Okello, Jimmy Enabu, Robinson Odoch Opong, Syrus Kiviiri and Stanley Mugerwa.

Dropped

From the group that played in Mali four players have been dropped and they Josh Johnson, Samuel Mukooza, Mark Opiyo, Stanley Ocitti and Brandon Sebirumbi.

FIBA

The Silverbacks head to Turkey for a camp. While in Turkey the team will play a tournament that has among other countries Angola and Cameroon in preparation for the qualifiers.

Players

Jimmy Enabu Syrus Kiviiri Jordin Mayes Robinson Odoch Opong Emmanuel Mugenga Joseph Ikong Stephen Omony (C) James Okello Stanley Mugerwa John Deng Geu Samuel Kalwanyi Ivan Lumanyika